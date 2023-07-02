Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $70,000 Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Veritiv were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth $32,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRTV shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Veritiv Price Performance

Veritiv stock opened at $125.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.18. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $161.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is 10.87%.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Further Reading

