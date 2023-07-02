Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $26,000 in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CPI Card Group by 967.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PMTS opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $265.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.33. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $45.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered CPI Card Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Transactions at CPI Card Group

In other news, Director H Sanford Riley purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $58,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Card Group

(Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.