Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $272,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $208,645,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,504 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,050 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA opened at $288.19 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $192.25 and a 12-month high of $289.47. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.28 and its 200 day moving average is $249.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Mkm raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.29.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

