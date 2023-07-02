Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

IRDM stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 477.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.