Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after buying an additional 674,456 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

MPC opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.