Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Penumbra by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,300,000 after purchasing an additional 90,749 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 140,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,029,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Penumbra from $312.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.92.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $344.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.43. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.65 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $166,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,458,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.59, for a total value of $1,377,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,342 shares in the company, valued at $118,873,541.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $166,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $19,458,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,947,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

