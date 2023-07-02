Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New Investment in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $839.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.02. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

