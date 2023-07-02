Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases New Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,921 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $707,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $707,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,873 shares of company stock worth $5,930,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $132.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.23 and its 200-day moving average is $132.83.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

