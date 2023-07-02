Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases Shares of 1,799 Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,799 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 0.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 15.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Limbach

In other news, Director Gordon G. Pratt sold 70,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,499,650.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,988.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Limbach Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Limbach from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on shares of Limbach from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Limbach from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $261.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Limbach had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

