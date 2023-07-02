Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $1.29 Million Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,949 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,807.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,807.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $71,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,083 in the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.74. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

