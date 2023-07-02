Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

NYSE DUK opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.16.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

