Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.16. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.