Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.23.

NYSE DT opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 139.11, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 191,115 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,349.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,205,907 shares of company stock worth $943,831,523 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

