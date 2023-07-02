E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded E.On from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

E.On Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.75. E.On has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

E.On Increases Dividend

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.99 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 12.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that E.On will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from E.On’s previous dividend of $0.38. E.On’s payout ratio is presently 107.89%.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

