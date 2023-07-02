Earthport (LON:EPO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.70

Shares of Earthport plc (LON:EPO – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.70 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 37.70 ($0.48). Earthport shares last traded at GBX 37.70 ($0.48), with a volume of 55,545 shares.
Earthport Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £240.49 million and a PE ratio of -20.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.70.
Earthport Company Profile
Earthport Plc, a financial services company, provides payment services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transactional and Professional Services. It offers cross-border payment services through the combination of a network of segregated bank accounts in various geographies; software that mirrors the movements of funds from bank to bank; and the knowledge base embedded in the platform and the organization related to each of the countries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Earthport
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Earthport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.