East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.88.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Molly Campbell purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $625,011.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Molly Campbell purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $625,011.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,976,000 after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,824,000 after acquiring an additional 128,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,558 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,013,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,572,000 after acquiring an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after acquiring an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

