East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Lowered to $62.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
EWBC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.88.
East West Bancorp Stock Performance
EWBC stock opened at $52.79 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,976,000 after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,824,000 after acquiring an additional 128,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,999,000 after buying an additional 1,584,558 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,013,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,572,000 after buying an additional 93,530 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
