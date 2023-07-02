Eastern Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

