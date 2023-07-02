Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) PT Raised to $25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a market cap of $490.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -0.13. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,506.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,213 shares in the company, valued at $64,195.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,254 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,960.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $28,506.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,213 shares in the company, valued at $64,195.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,437 shares of company stock worth $101,789. Corporate insiders own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after acquiring an additional 293,834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,761,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after buying an additional 223,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 61,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after buying an additional 525,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 53,342 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

