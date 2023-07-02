Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 14.0% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,759,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.0 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $444.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $455.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.87 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

