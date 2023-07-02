Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $423.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.89 and its 200-day moving average is $263.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

