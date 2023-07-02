Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 532 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of PG opened at $151.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $357.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.