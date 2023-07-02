Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 532 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PG opened at $151.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $357.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.