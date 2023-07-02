Empirical Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $310.64 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.02. The firm has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

