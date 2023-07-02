Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. CSFB raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$49.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.20. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$47.63 and a 1-year high of C$58.06.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Free Report ) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of C$12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.9482339 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 300.85%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

