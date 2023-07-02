Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $67.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $67.90.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 30.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 886,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,955,000 after acquiring an additional 83,753 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,299,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,098,000 after acquiring an additional 133,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

