Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $214.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $247.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Northland Securities cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $167.48 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.04 and its 200-day moving average is $206.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after buying an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $325,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $235,387,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after purchasing an additional 607,989 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

