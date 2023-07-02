EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on NPO. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.
EnPro Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NPO stock opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $134.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.
