Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enservco during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Enservco by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.