Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
