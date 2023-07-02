Entertainment Co. Sphere Sells 6,877,553 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Stock

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $204,675,977.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,883,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $201.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

MSGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.