EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Up 64.7% in June

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EnWave Stock Down 2.0 %

NWVCF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. EnWave has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

