EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Up 64.7% in June

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
EnWave Stock Down 2.0 %
NWVCF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. EnWave has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.54.
About EnWave
