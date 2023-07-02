EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.