Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $361.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $361.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 20.20%. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $404,000.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

