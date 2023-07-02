Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Children’s Place, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get Children's Place alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Children’s Place Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $23.21 on Friday. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.23). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

About Children’s Place

(Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.