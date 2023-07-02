Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.32. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $49.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.95 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

HTBI opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 195,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 191,524 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 83,045 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 72,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,268.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,021 shares of company stock worth $99,124. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.47%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.