ERC20 Price Tops $0.0099 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $129.56 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014394 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,538.32 or 1.00029566 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0098607 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $228.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

