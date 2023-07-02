Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ERO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Ero Copper Trading Down 1.1 %

ERO stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.99. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

