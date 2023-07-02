ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $103.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.93 and a 52-week high of $106.29.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after buying an additional 122,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after buying an additional 45,985 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

