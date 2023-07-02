Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTAFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of ESTA opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTAFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.75 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 422.08% and a negative net margin of 47.84%. Analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $872,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

