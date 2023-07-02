Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Eurocash Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EUSHY opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. Eurocash has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

Eurocash Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.0611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Eurocash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Eurocash Company Profile

Eurocash SA engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics.

