Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.61

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.61 and traded as high as C$8.00. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.98, with a volume of 19,575 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on Exco Technologies from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Exco Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$310.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.61.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.10 million. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.8721311 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 72.41%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Articles

