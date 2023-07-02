Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.
A number of analysts recently commented on FATE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,859,119 shares in the company, valued at $77,154,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ FATE opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.49.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.
