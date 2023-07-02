Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $111.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.00.

FRT opened at $96.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,143,000 after buying an additional 1,136,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,817,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,585,000 after buying an additional 210,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,764,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after buying an additional 1,167,535 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

