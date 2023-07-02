FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 17,389 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $247.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $250.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

