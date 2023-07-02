Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 800 ($10.17) to GBX 100 ($1.27) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 990 ($12.59) to GBX 1,310 ($16.66) in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $994.29.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

FQVTF stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

