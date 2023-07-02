Financial Comparison: Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) versus Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) and Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Golden Heaven Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports -47.29% -12.81% -10.02% Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genius Sports and Golden Heaven Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $341.03 million 3.99 -$181.64 million ($0.81) -7.64 Golden Heaven Group $41.79 million 5.45 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Golden Heaven Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Sports.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genius Sports and Golden Heaven Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 0 6 0 3.00 Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genius Sports currently has a consensus target price of $7.14, indicating a potential upside of 15.39%. Given Genius Sports’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Genius Sports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genius Sports beats Golden Heaven Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery and optimisation of digital marketing campaigns, such as data-driven personalised ad creative; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Golden Heaven Group

(Free Report)

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.