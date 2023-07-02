First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) PT Lowered to $30.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of FFIN opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.73.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 39.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 18,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $481,555.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,794.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $50,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 18,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $481,555.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,587 shares of company stock worth $747,571. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Stories

