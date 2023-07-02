First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NTRS stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.05.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.