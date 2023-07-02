First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.38.

INBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ INBK opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

Insider Activity at First Internet Bancorp

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $242,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $150,640. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Free Report

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.