First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FSD opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $12.69.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
