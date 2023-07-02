First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSD opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

