First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Down 38.3% in June

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $44.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58.
First Trust International IPO ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This is an increase from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust International IPO ETF
The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
